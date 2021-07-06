Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

