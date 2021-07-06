Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,131 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

