Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 45,117 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

