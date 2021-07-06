Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Yum China were worth $49,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

