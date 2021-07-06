Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 107,413 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,413 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

