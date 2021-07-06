Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 803,520 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803,520 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

