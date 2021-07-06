Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

