Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 211.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,647,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

