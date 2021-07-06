Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.36. The company had a trading volume of 709,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,307. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.87.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.