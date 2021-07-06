Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Sykes Enterprises worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.