Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $19,482,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $893.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $862.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $894.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

