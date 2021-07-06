Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,130 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.