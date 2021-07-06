Capital International Investors Acquires 3,206 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.50% of Waste Management worth $272,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.