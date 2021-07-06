Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,183 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $232,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.