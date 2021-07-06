Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 12.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $525,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

AWI opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

