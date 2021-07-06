Capital International Investors Has $419.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.71% of Arch Capital Group worth $419,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

