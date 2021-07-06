Capital International Investors Has $442.47 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,227,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.50% of CMS Energy worth $442,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

