Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.50% of Waste Management worth $272,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

