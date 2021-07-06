Capital International Investors Makes New $223.81 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,461,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,809,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.86% of ITT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

