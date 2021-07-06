Capital International Investors Purchases 877 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital International Investors raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $242,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

