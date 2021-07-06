Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Critical Analysis

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Electricité de France shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Electricité de France has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electricité de France and Capstone Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 2 0 7 0 2.56 Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Electricité de France and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electricité de France and Capstone Green Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.56 $742.49 million $0.14 20.00 Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.23 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -4.40

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electricité de France, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electricité de France beats Capstone Green Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 38.9 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Edf Group.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

