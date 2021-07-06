CargoX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,790.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. CargoX has a total market cap of $47.25 million and $106,790.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.