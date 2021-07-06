CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.