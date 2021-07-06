Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

