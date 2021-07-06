Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $316.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

