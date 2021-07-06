Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.37 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.67.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

