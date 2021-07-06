Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.99 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $86.98 million and $6.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00166314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,226.05 or 1.00196802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.00934755 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,195,943,195 coins and its circulating supply is 693,778,271 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

