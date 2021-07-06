Castleark Management LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,707 shares of company stock worth $31,412,549 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

