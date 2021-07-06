Castleark Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

