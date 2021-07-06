Castleark Management LLC Invests $10.04 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

