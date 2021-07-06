Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,474 shares of company stock worth $5,245,387. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

