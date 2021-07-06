Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,440 shares of company stock worth $15,493,868 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

