Castleark Management LLC Sells 33,857 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,857 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

