Castweet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,430.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $215,576.24 and $15,430.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.55 or 0.00641056 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00170141 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

