CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) vs. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Head-To-Head Review

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CBTX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.69%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74% Washington Federal 23.76% 7.56% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.28 $26.36 million $1.06 25.22 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.24 $173.44 million $2.00 15.87

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats CBTX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.