CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

