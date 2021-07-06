Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

