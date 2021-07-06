Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

CDEV stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

