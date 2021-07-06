Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cerner by 40.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 92.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

