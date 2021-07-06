Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.75.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.