Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,488. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

