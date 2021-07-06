ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $66,597.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.16 or 1.00046420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00063135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001091 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

