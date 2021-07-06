Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

