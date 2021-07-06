ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,197,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.28 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $986.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,248,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.