China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,445,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 6,210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,204.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

