Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.13% of Chubb worth $91,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

