Churchill China plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.70 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a one year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,639.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.50.

In other Churchill China news, insider David M. O’Connor purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

