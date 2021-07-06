Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

CHDN opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

