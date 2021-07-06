Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

