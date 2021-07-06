CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 641 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

